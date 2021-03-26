PM Modi wears a 'Mujib Jacket' as he pays tribute to Bangladesh's Father of the Nation

PM Modi likely to interact with CMs on COVID-19 situation, vaccination drive on Wednesday

Dhaka, Mar 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi wears a 'Mujib Jacket' as he pays tribute to Bangladesh's Father of the Nation, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at a programme in Dhaka.

On Friday, PM Modi flagged off his first foreign tour since India declared the COVID-19 lockdown a year ago. He will be in Bangladesh today and tomorrow to attend the celebration of that country's 50th year of liberation from Pakistan and the centenary year of its founder Sheikh Mujibur Rehman, Premier Sheikh Hasina's father.

In Dhaka, he was received by PM Hasina at the airport. Paying tributes at the National Martyr's Memorial in Savar, he tweeted: "The courage of those who took part in the Liberation War of Bangladesh motivates many."

Army bugles played the Last Post as the Bangladesh national flag was hoisted at half mast in a ceremonial manner as PM Modi stood in silence before the memorial, about 35 kilometres north-west of Dhaka. He planted an Arjuna Tree sapling there as a mark of respect for Bangladesh's martyrs.

PM Modi also met with the liberation fighters, also called Muktijodhas, and engaged with opposition leaders of the country, discussing a wide gamut of issues pertaining to the two countries' bilateral relations.