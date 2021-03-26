YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM Modi wears a 'Mujib Jacket' as he pays tribute to Bangladesh's Father of the Nation

    By
    |

    Dhaka, Mar 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi wears a 'Mujib Jacket' as he pays tribute to Bangladesh's Father of the Nation, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at a programme in Dhaka.

    modi

    On Friday, PM Modi flagged off his first foreign tour since India declared the COVID-19 lockdown a year ago. He will be in Bangladesh today and tomorrow to attend the celebration of that country's 50th year of liberation from Pakistan and the centenary year of its founder Sheikh Mujibur Rehman, Premier Sheikh Hasina's father.

    In Dhaka, he was received by PM Hasina at the airport. Paying tributes at the National Martyr's Memorial in Savar, he tweeted: "The courage of those who took part in the Liberation War of Bangladesh motivates many."

    Bangladesh visit: PM Modi uses new VVIP aircraft for 1st time on foreign tripBangladesh visit: PM Modi uses new VVIP aircraft for 1st time on foreign trip

    Army bugles played the Last Post as the Bangladesh national flag was hoisted at half mast in a ceremonial manner as PM Modi stood in silence before the memorial, about 35 kilometres north-west of Dhaka. He planted an Arjuna Tree sapling there as a mark of respect for Bangladesh's martyrs.

    PM Modi also met with the liberation fighters, also called Muktijodhas, and engaged with opposition leaders of the country, discussing a wide gamut of issues pertaining to the two countries' bilateral relations.

    More PRIME MINISTER News

    Read more about:

    prime minister narendra modi sheikh hasina

    Story first published: Friday, March 26, 2021, 17:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 26, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X