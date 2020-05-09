PM Modi, VP Naidu pays tribute to Maharana Pratap on his 480th birth anniversary

New Delhi, May 09: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday paid tributes to Maharana Pratap on his 480th birth anniversary, saying his patriotism will always be remembered.

In a message, VP Naidu said Maharana Pratap was one of India's greatest warriors. "His indomitable courage, valour, leadership skills and love for motherland will always be remembered and continue to inspire every Indian," he said in a tweet.

PM Modi also took to Twitter and described the 13th king of Mewar as the great son of Mother India. "His life full of patriotism, self-respect and might will always remain a source of inspiration for the people of the country," the Prime Minister said.

Pratap Singh I, popularly known as Maharana Pratap, was the 13th king of Mewar, a region in north-western India in the present day state of Rajasthan. He was born on May 9, 1540.

It is reportedly said that Pratap died of injuries sustained in a hunting accident in Chavand at the age of 56. He was succeeded by his eldest son, Amar Singh I.