What to expect from the Modi-Biden bi-lateral

Afghanistan crisis, China's assertiveness, ways to contain terrorism to figure in Modi-Biden talks

Will review comprehensive global strategic partnership with Biden says PM Modi ahead of US visit

UNGA address will focus on Covid, need to combat terrorism, climate change: PM Modi ahead of US visit

PM Modi US Visit 2021: Date, Timings, Full Schedule of Events and Other Details

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set for an action-packed visit as he leaves for the United States today for his first major foreign visit during the Covid-19 pandemic. PM Modi will leave for the US on Wednesday and will return on Sunday.

PM Modi's US visit will focus on bilateral meetings with the US leadership, participation in the Quad Leaders' Summit, address at the UN General Assembly and business interactions.

The prime minister's delegation will include External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Shringla among others.

September 23: PM Modi will meet US Vice-President Kamala Harris on September 23 in Washington, a day ahead of maiden bilateral meet between PM Modi and US President Joe Biden.

The prime minister will also meet one-on-one with five chief executives of top American companies on September 23, in which Apple CEO Tim Cook is expected to take part.

The same day, Modi will also have bilateral meetings with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

September 24: PM Modi will participate in the first in-person summit of the Quad in Washington on September 24 that is expected to broadly focus on contemporary global and regional issues.

Both the leaders are expected to discuss the current regional security situation following the recent developments in Afghanistan in a bilateral meeting on 24 September.

The need to "stem radicalism, extremism, cross-border terrorism and dismantling of global terrorist network", wil also feature in the PM Modi-Biden talks.

The US is hosting the in-person summit of the leaders of Quad to boost practical cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region as well as to send a strong signal about Washington''s commitment to the grouping.

The last time Modi visited the US was in September 2019 when he and the then US President Donald Trump addressed the Howdy-Modi event in Houston.

September 25: PM Modi will travel to New York to attend the UN General Assembly on September 25.

The prime minister is scheduled to address the General Debate of the High-Level Segment of the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 25 in New York.

India and the US held a series of meetings as part of preparations for Modi's visit.