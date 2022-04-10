PM Modi, US President Biden to hold virtual meet tomorrow, review bilateral cooperation

'Bipartisanship augurs well for India': PM Modi hails 'healthy discussion' in Parliament on Ukraine crisis

New Delhi, Apr 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual meeting with US President Joe Biden on Monday.

The two Leaders will review ongoing bilateral cooperation and exchange views on recent developments in South Asia, the Indo-Pacific region and global issues of mutual interest.

The virtual meeting will enable both sides to continue their regular and high-level engagement aimed at further strengthening the bilateral Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

"Biden will meet virtually with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India on Monday, April 11 to further deepen ties between our governments, economies, and our people," reads the statement of White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

"President Biden will continue our close consultations on consequences of Russia's brutal war against Ukraine & mitigating its destabilizing impact on global food supply and commodity markets. Biden last spoke to Prime Minister Modi with other Quad Leaders in March," it added.

The Leaders' virtual interaction will precede the fourth India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue which will be led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of External Affairs Dr. S. Jaishankar on the Indian side and their US counterparts, Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.