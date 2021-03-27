PM Modi urges citizens, especially youngsters to vote in record numbers

PM Modi wears a 'Mujib Jacket' as he pays tribute to Bangladesh's Father of the Nation

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the voters, especially youngsters to come out and one in large numbers as the first phase of polling in West Bengal and Assam got underway.

In a tweet in Assamese, the PM said the first phase has started. All eligible voters should cast their votes in record numbers. I urge all young friends to vote, PM Modi also said.

"Today, Phase 1 of the West Bengal Assembly elections begin. I would request all those who are voters in the seats polling today to exercise their franchise in record numbers," the PM said in another post on Twitter.

Voting got underway for the first phase in Assam and Bengal for 30 and 47 constituencies respectively. Bengal votes in 8 phases, while Assam in 3. Counting of votes will be held on May 2.