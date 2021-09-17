PM Modi turns 71: Sudarsan Pattnaik shares breathtaking sand art using 2035 seashells, netizens amazed
New Delhi, Sep 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 71 on Friday. A well-known Indian sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik extended his wishes by creating a sand sculpture of PM Modi at Puri beach in Odisha wishing him on his 71st birthday.
In a post on Twitter, Pattnaik shared a picture of his sand art with the message,''Wishing Our Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi ji on his birthday. May Mahaprabhu Jagannatha bless him with long and healthy life to serve mother India. I've created a SandArt installation used 2035 sea shells with message #HappyBirthdayModiJi at Puri beach , Odisha.''
See his post here:
Wishing Our Hon’ble Prime Minister @narendramodi ji on his birthday. May Mahaprabhu Jagannatha bless him with long and healthy life to serve mother India.— Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) September 17, 2021
I’ve created a SandArt installation used 2035 sea shells with message #HappyBirthdayModiJi at Puri beach , Odisha . pic.twitter.com/uDTJGOLCFk
Born in Gujarat in 1950, Modi joined Hindutva organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at an early age and was later drafted into the BJP.
Made Gujarat chief minister in 2001, Modi has never suffered an electoral setback when votes were cast on his leadership, leading the BJP to power in the state for three consecutive terms and then at the Centre back to back in 2014 and 2019.