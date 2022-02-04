PM Modi trains guns at Akhilesh, says,'UP needs Yogi Adityanath, not fake Samajwadis'

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 04: Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing 'Jan Chaupal' in western UPsaid that the poll-bound state needs a firm leader like Yogi Aditynath and not the fake Samajwadis.

PM Modi lauded Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saying he has freed Uttar Pradesh of mafias. He said that the BJP government has established rule of law in the state.

PM Modi cited the homes for poor, policies for backward classes, medical colleges, better connectivity through roads and expressways and more as the achievements of the BJP government.

He also talked about the expressways and roads constructed under the BJP rule. He said that the previous governments looted the people in the name of expressways.

The PM said that ''UP has seen several elections after independence. It has seen governments come and go. But these elections are unique. These are for the establishment of peace in UP, for the continuation of development, for good governance, for the rapid development of people of this state.''

PM Modi further stressed that these ''polls are to maintain security, honour & prosperity.'' "These polls are to keep history-sheeters out & to make new history. I'm delighted that people of UP have made up their minds that they won't allow rioters and mafia to take control of UP from behind the curtains,'' PM Modi expressed hope.

Story first published: Friday, February 4, 2022, 15:06 [IST]