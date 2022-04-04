YouTube
    PM Modi to visit J&K on April 24: BJP leader

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Jammu, Apr 04: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jammu and Kashmir later this month, his first trip to the union territory since the abrogation of Article 370, a senior BJP functionary said on Monday.

    Narendra Modi

    He will address a conference of local body representatives in Samba on National Panchayati Raj Day on April 24, Jammu and Kashmir BJP General Secretary (Organisation) Ashok Kaul said while addressing a function of Kashmiri Pandits here.

    Kaul said efforts are being made for a meeting between the prime minister and representatives of the Kashmiri Pandit community so that they can raise their concerns with him.

    In August 2019, the Centre abrogated Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 of the Constitution, and bifurcated it into union territories.

    X