PM Modi to visit Europe in May, will call on Macron, Scholz

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to travel to Europe in May and hold bi-lateral meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz apart from addressing the key India-Nordic summit in Copenhagen. The PM is expected to visit Europe between May 2 and May 6.

India and France share a very close defence and political relationship. Both countries are expected to move forward on the Atmanirbhar Bharat project of PM Modi by manufacturing air independent propulsion submarines and high thrust aircraft engines in India apart from mapping the Indian Ocean bed, a report in the Hindustan Times said.

Earlier PM Modi congratulated French President Emmanuel Macron on his re-election, and said he looked forward to continue working together with him to deepen the India-France strategic partnership.

Macron comfortably won a second term on Sunday.

The second five-year term for the 44-year-old centrist spared France and Europe the seismic upheaval of having firebrand populist Marine Le Pen at the helm.

"Congratulations to my friend Emmanuel Macron on being re-elected as the President of France! I look forward to continue working together to deepen the India-France Strategic Partnership," PM Modi tweeted.

Story first published: Monday, April 25, 2022, 11:15 [IST]