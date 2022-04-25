YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM Modi to visit Europe in May, will call on Macron, Scholz

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to travel to Europe in May and hold bi-lateral meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz apart from addressing the key India-Nordic summit in Copenhagen. The PM is expected to visit Europe between May 2 and May 6.

    PM Modi to visit Europe in May, will call on Macron, Scholz

    India and France share a very close defence and political relationship. Both countries are expected to move forward on the Atmanirbhar Bharat project of PM Modi by manufacturing air independent propulsion submarines and high thrust aircraft engines in India apart from mapping the Indian Ocean bed, a report in the Hindustan Times said.

    Earlier PM Modi congratulated French President Emmanuel Macron on his re-election, and said he looked forward to continue working together with him to deepen the India-France strategic partnership.
    Macron comfortably won a second term on Sunday.

    The second five-year term for the 44-year-old centrist spared France and Europe the seismic upheaval of having firebrand populist Marine Le Pen at the helm.

    "Congratulations to my friend Emmanuel Macron on being re-elected as the President of France! I look forward to continue working together to deepen the India-France Strategic Partnership," PM Modi tweeted.

    More NARENDRA MODI News  

    Read more about:

    narendra modi emmanuel macron

    Story first published: Monday, April 25, 2022, 11:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 25, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X