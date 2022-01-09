Campaign curbs should apply to all, PM Modi must lead by example: Sena's Raut

Veer Baal Diwas to be observed on Dec 26 as tribute to Guru Gobind Singh's sons

PM Modi to review pandemic situation in high-level meeting at 4:30 pm today

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 09: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting on Sunday to review the COVID-19 situation in the country as the Omicron variant of the virus fuels a surge in the infection. Government sources said the meeting is scheduled for around 4:30 PM.

According to the data updated at 8 am on Sunday, a total of 1,59,632 new coronavirus infections were reported, the highest in 224 days, while the active cases increased to 5,90,611, the highest in around 197 days.

On May 29 last year, India had logged 1,65,553 infections in a day.

During his last pandemic review meeting on December 23, last year, the PM had asked senior officials to maintain a high level of vigil and alertness. At the time, the country had seen a daily spike of a little over 7,000 Covid cases.