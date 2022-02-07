PM Modi to reply on Motion of Thanks today

New Delhi, Feb 07: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today reply on the Motion of Thanks to President Ram Nath Kovind's address in the Lok Sabha. The address is expected to take place in the evening today.

On January 31, the Budget session of Parliament commenced with the President's address. The President listed the government's achievements in the fight against COVID-19.

He said that the government is laying the foundation for the next 25 years with the motto of sabka saath Sabka Vikas. In his address to the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament at the start of the Budget Session, Kovind highlighted the various initiatives taken by the government in the health sector.

"This mutual trust, coordination and cooperation between the government and citizens is an unprecedented example of the strength of our democracy. For this, I appreciate every health and frontline worker, and every citizen," the President said.

An example of India's capability in the fight against COVID-19 is evident in the ongoing Covid vaccination program he said, adding that the country has surpassed the record of administering more than 150 crore vaccine doses in less than a year.

Story first published: Monday, February 7, 2022, 8:23 [IST]