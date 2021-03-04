PM Modi's visit to Bangladesh will be a very memorable one: Jaishankar

PM Modi to receive CERAWeek Global Energy and Environment Leadership Award

New Delhi, Mar 04: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will receive the CERAWeek Global Energy and Environment Leadership Award and deliver keynote address at the Cambridge Energy Research Associates Week (CERAWeek) 2021 on 5th March at around 7 PM via video conferencing.

About CERAWeek:

CERAWeek was founded in 1983 by Dr. Daniel Yergin. It has been organized in Houston in March every year since 1983 and is considered the world's premier annual energy platform. CERAWeek 2021 is being convened virtually from 1st March to 5th March, 2021.

About the Award:

CERAWeek Global Energy and Environment Leadership Award was instituted in 2016. It recognizes the commitment of leadership on the future of global energy & environment and for offering solutions and policies for energy access, affordability & environmental stewardship.