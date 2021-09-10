PM Modi to perform Lokarpan of Sardardham Bhavan

YouTube
    New Delhi, Sep 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform the Lokarpan of Sardardham Bhavan and Bhoomi Pujan of Sardardham Phase - II Kanya Chhatralaya, on 11th September, 2021 at 11 AM via video conferencing.

    Sardardham has been working towards educational & social transformation, upliftment of weaker sections of society and providing employment opportunities to the youth. Set up in Ahmedabad, the Sardardham Bhavan includes state-of-the-art facilities for students, with modern amenities.

    The Kanya Chhatralaya will be a hostel facility for 2000 girls irrespective of economic criteria.
    CM and Deputy CM of Gujarat will also be present on the occasion.

    Story first published: Friday, September 10, 2021, 15:18 [IST]
