PM Modi to perform Lokarpan of Sardardham Bhavan
New Delhi, Sep 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform the Lokarpan of Sardardham Bhavan and Bhoomi Pujan of Sardardham Phase - II Kanya Chhatralaya, on 11th September, 2021 at 11 AM via video conferencing.
Sardardham has been working towards educational & social transformation, upliftment of weaker sections of society and providing employment opportunities to the youth. Set up in Ahmedabad, the Sardardham Bhavan includes state-of-the-art facilities for students, with modern amenities.
The Kanya Chhatralaya will be a hostel facility for 2000 girls irrespective of economic criteria.
CM and Deputy CM of Gujarat will also be present on the occasion.
Story first published: Friday, September 10, 2021, 15:18 [IST]