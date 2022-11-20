PM Modi offers prayers at Somnath Temple

YouTube
    New Delhi, Nov 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited the Somnath temple in poll-bound Gujarat.

    He offered prayers at the lord Shiva Temple. Later, he will address rallies in the Saurashtra region. Venues have been finalised at Veraval, Dhorarji, Amreli and Botad.

    It has to be noted that the BJP had failed to win a single seat in Saurashtra's constituencies in the previous election.

    BJP won the state polls but couldn't breach this bastion that has traditionally voted for Congress.

    Meanwhile, on November 21, PM Modi will hold three rallies in Surendranagar, Bharuch and Navsari.

    While Bharuch was the constituency of the former Congress tall man Ahmed Patel in the past, the BJP state president CR Patil who hails from Navsari has been winning this Lok Sabha seat with huge margins.

    Incidentally, Congress Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi is also expected to visit Navsari on November 21, the same day that PM Modi is expected to be in Navsari. PM Modi, who hails from Gujarat, is also expected to have a closed-door meeting with the state leaders during his stay here to further boost the party in the western state.

    With inputs from agency

    More GUJARAT ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2022 News  

    X