YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus T20 World Cup 2021 Air Quality Index India 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM Modi to lay foundation stone for expansion of 2 Pandharpur highways

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 07: In an effort to facilitate the movement of devotees to Pandharpur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for four laning of five sections of Shri Sant Dnyaneshawar Maharaj Palkhi Marg (NH-965) and three sections of Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg (NH-965G) on Monday at 3:30 PM via video conferencing.

    Narendra Modi

    Dedicated walkways for 'Palkhi' will be constructed on either side of these National Highways, providing hassle free and safe passage to devotees.

    About 221 km of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi Marg from Diveghat to Mohol and about 130 Km of Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg from Patas to Tondale - Bondale, will be four laned with dedicated walkways for 'Palkhi' on either side, at estimated costs of more than Rs. 6690 crore and about Rs. 4400 crore respectively.

    During the event, Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation more than 223 Km of completed and upgraded road projects, constructed with an estimated cost of over Rs. 1180 crore at different National Highways for boosting connectivity to Pandharpur. These projects include Mhaswad - Piliv - Pandharpur (NH 548E), Kurduwadi - Pandharpur (NH 965C), Pandharpur - Sangola (NH 965C), Tembhurni-Pandharpur section of NH 561A and Pandharpur - Mangalwedha - Umadi section of NH 561A.

    Union Road Transport & Highways Minister and Chief Minister Maharashtra will be present on the occasion.

    More NARENDRA MODI News  

    Read more about:

    narendra modi

    Story first published: Sunday, November 7, 2021, 17:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 7, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X