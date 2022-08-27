PM Modi to launch pedestrian-only 'Atal Bridge' in Ahmedabad today

India set to launch 6G services by end of this decade: PM Modi

Ahmadabad, Aug 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 'Atal Bridge', the Sabarmati riverfront foot over bridge today in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The foot overbridge will connect the flower garden on the western-end and the upcoming arts and culture centre on the eastern-end of the riverfront.

"This bridge will provide connectivity to Multi Level Car Parking and various public development on East and West Bank from plaza between Flower Park and Event Ground at West Bank to proposed Art / Cultural / Exhibition Centre on East Bank," a statement said.

PM Modi will inaugurate the bridge on the first day of his two-day visit to Gujarat.

All you need to know about Atal Bridge:

The bridge is mainly developed for walking and it also has seating arrangements for the people.

Apart from pedestrians, cyclists can also use this bridge to cross the river without negotiating traffic and it will allow people to view the riverfront from the middle of the waterbody.

The kite themed bridge is designed in such a way that people can approach it from both lower and upper walkways or promenades of the riverfront, the release informed.

The Bridge is 300 meter long, 10 to 14 meter wide.

According to reports around 2,100 metric ton metal is used in construction of the bridge

It has been built using 2,600 metric tonnes of steel pipes, while the roof is made up of colourful fabric, and the railing has been built with glass and stainless steel, the release added.

