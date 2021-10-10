PM Modi to launch Indian Space Association tomorrow

YouTube
    New Delhi, Oct 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch Indian Space Association (ISpA) on 11th October, 2021 at 11 am via video conferencing. He will also interact with representatives of the Space Industry on this landmark occasion.

    Indian Space Association (ISpA) represents homegrown and global corporations with advanced capabilities in space and satellite technologies.

    ISpA is the Premier Industry Association of Space and Satellite companies, which aspires to be the collective voice of the Indian Space industry. It will undertake policy advocacy and engage with all stakeholders in the Indian Space domain, including the Government and its agencies.

    Echoing the Prime Minister's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, ISpA will help in making India self-reliant, technologically advanced and a leading player in the space arena.

    ISpA is represented by leading home grown and global corporations with advanced capabilities in space and satellite technologies. Its founding members include Larson & Toubro, Nelco (Tata Group), OneWeb, Bharti Airtel, Mapmyindia, Walchandnagar Industries and Ananth Technology Limited.

    Other core members include Godrej, Hughes India, Azista-BST Aerospace Private Limited, BEL, Centum Electronics, Maxar India.

    Sunday, October 10, 2021, 22:46 [IST]
