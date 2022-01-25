PM Modi to interact with BJP workers via NaMo app today

YouTube
    New Delhi, Jan 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with BJP workers from across the country via NaMo app on Tuesday.

    The interaction comes in the run-up to the assembly polls in five states, including Uttar Pradesh, with the Election Commission not allowing physical rallies by political parties due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    "Please do join. Hon Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji will interact with BJP Karyakartas from all over the country on Namo App (audio) at 11 AM tomorrow," the office of BJP president J P Nadda tweeted on Monday.

    Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 9:04 [IST]
    X