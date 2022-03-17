PM Modi to inaugurate the year-long celebrations of the centenary year of Mathrubhumi on 18th March

Kashmir Files showed the truth, conspiracy to discredit it: PM Modi

New Delhi, Mar 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the year-long celebrations of the centenary year of Mathrubhumi - the Malayalam daily - on 18th March, 2022 at 11 AM via video conferencing.

Mathrubhumi started functioning on March 18, 1923.

It has been at the forefront of pushing across social reforms and developmental agenda, while constantly highlighting issues of national interest.

Mathrubhumi has 15 editions and 11 periodicals. Also, Mathrubhumi Books division publishes titles on a wide range of issues of contemporary interest.

Story first published: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 12:09 [IST]