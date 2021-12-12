For Quick Alerts
PM Modi to inaugurate Kashi Vishwanath Corridor tomorrow: Things to know
India
New Delhi, Dec 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the over 50-feet Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, which will connect Kashi Vishwanath Temple (KVT) dedicated to Lord Shiva with two ghats on the Ganga in his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi, on Monday.
With a direct link between the temple and the Ganga river, one can reach the temple premises within minutes, without going around in the lanes, a government official had said in a statement.
Story first published: Sunday, December 12, 2021, 12:25 [IST]