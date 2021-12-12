Year 2021: How many foreign trips did PM Narendra Modi go in this year?

PM Modi to inaugurate Kashi Vishwanath Corridor tomorrow: Things to know

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the over 50-feet Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, which will connect Kashi Vishwanath Temple (KVT) dedicated to Lord Shiva with two ghats on the Ganga in his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi, on Monday.

With a direct link between the temple and the Ganga river, one can reach the temple premises within minutes, without going around in the lanes, a government official had said in a statement.

Story first published: Sunday, December 12, 2021, 12:25 [IST]