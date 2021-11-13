YouTube
    PM Modi to inaugurate grand Purvanchal Expressway

    New Delhi, Nov 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will land on the Purvanchal Expressway in a C-130J Hercules transport aircraft. He wold then inaugurate a 340.8 kilometre long road and the expressway is one of the major infrastructure projects to be inaugurated in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the assembly elections to be held next year.

    PM Modi to inaugurate grand Purvanchal Expressway

    The expressway will connect Lucknow with eastern districts including Mau, Azamgarh, Barabanki with links to the cities of Varanasi and Prayagraj. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that expressway had been completed despite 19 months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    He said that the the expressway will become the backbone of east UP's economy. The foundation for the Purvanchal Expressway was laid by PM in 2018. Following the inauguration, the Indian Air Force would organise an air show. A 3.3 kilometre stretch has been developed for allowing the fighter aircraft to make an emergency landing near the Sultanpur district.

    The Mirage 2000 and Su-30MKI aircraft will be making multiple takeoffs and landings at the emergency airstrip. This would be watched by the PM and other dignitaries.

    Story first published: Saturday, November 13, 2021, 8:50 [IST]
