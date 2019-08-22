PM Modi to embark on tri-nation tour to France, UAE & Bahrain; to attend G7 Summit

India

New Delhi, Aug 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a tri-nation tour to France and state visits to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain between August 22 and August 26.

PM Modi will also attend the Group of Seven (G7) Summit in Biarritz, France. India is not a member of G7, but has been extended a special invitation this year.

Check PM Modi's itinerary on Tri-nation tour

France

PM Modi will pay a two-day State visit to France from August 22 during which he will hold talks with French President Emmanuel Macron to strengthen strategic ties in key sectors such as defence, nuclear energy, maritime cooperation and counterterrorism.

Progress on setting up the Jaitapur Nuclear Power Project is likely to be discussed during bilateral talks and India is committed to finalising the venture "as soon as possible".

India and France are strategic partners since 1998 and share a comprehensive, dynamic and multi-faceted relationship, the MEA said.

The bilateral visit to France and the invitation to G7 Summit are in keeping with the tradition of strong and close partnership and high level political contacts between India and France, the ministry said.

Modi will arrive in France on Thursday evening and straightaway head for talks with Macron, who will also host a working dinner for the PM.

The next day, Modi will meet French Prime Minister Edouard Charles Philippe, address an event of Indian community at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris, and also inaugurate a memorial in Nid D'Aigle for Indian victims of two tragic air crashes of Air India flights in 1950 and 1966.

The discussions are expected to broadly focus on reaffirming France and India as the key strategic and like-minded partners, strengthening of defence partnership, including future defence acquisitions, progress on setting up of the Jaitapur nuclear power plant, convergent, strategic and political priorities in the Indo-Pacific and related operational needs.

The deliverables of the visit are expected to be in the sectors of skill development, space, information and technology and cyber.

The next day, Prime Minister Modi will participate in sessions on environment, climate, oceans and digital transformation.

UAE

From France, the prime minister will proceed for bilateral visits to the UAE and Bahrain. He will discuss bilateral, regional and international and matters of mutual interest with Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

He will formally receive the Order of Zayed - UAE's highest civilian award.

Bahrain

PM Modi will be in Bahrain from August 24-25. This will be the first ever prime ministerial visit from India to the Gulf nation.

He will discuss bilateral relations, regional and international issues of mutual interest with with Bahrain's Prime Minister, Prince Shaikh Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa.

King of Bahrain Shaikh Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa will host a banquet dinner in honour of Prime Minister.

During his visit to Bahrain, the prime minister will also launch the renovation of Shreenathji (Shree Krishna) temple in Manama.

MoUs on RuPay cards will be signed by India with both the UAE and Bahrain so that they can be used in these two countries.

G7 Summit

He will then return to the French city of Biarritz on August 25 to attend the G7 Summit, where India has been invited as a partner country.

On the sidelines, the Prime Minister will have bilateral meetings with leaders of other G7 and partner countries.

The main theme of French presidency of G7 is combating inequality.

France has invited Australia, Chile, South Africa, India and from Africa, Rwanda, Senegal, Burkina Faso and Egypt as Biarritz partners.

Former Union minister Suresh Prabhu will be India's sherpa at the G7 Summit.

Trump to take up Kashmir issue at G7

US President Donald Trump has said he would discuss with PM Narendra Modi the situation in Kashmir and help ease India-Pak tensions when they meet at the G7 Summit in France this weekend.

"I'm going to be with Prime Minister Modi. I'll be with him over the weekend in France," he said, referring to the G7 Summit in Biarritz, France.

India has made it amply clear to the US that Kashmir is a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan.