PM Modi to chair NITI Aayog meet today; KCR to boycott

New Delhi, Aug 03: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the seventh governing council meeting of the NITI Aayog on Sunday.

This will be the first physical meeting of the council after July 2019 and its members include all the chief ministers. The PM is the chairperson of the government's apex policy thinktank.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday told the prime minister that he will be boycotting the meeting as a mark of protest against the present "discriminating" trend of the Centre towards the states.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar is also expected to skip the conference.

The agenda of the meeting, interalia, includes crop diversification and achieving self-sufficiency in oilseeds and pulses and agri-communities; implementation of the National Education Policy-school education; implementation of the National Education Policy-higher education; and urban governance.

The 7th Governing Council Meeting will endeavour to finalize a roadmap and outcome oriented action plan on each of the above themes.

This would be the first in-person meeting of the Governing Council since July 2019. It is particularly important as we enter Amrit Kaal against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic and in light of India hosting the G20 Presidency and summit next year.

The meeting would also lay emphasis on the importance of the Presidency for India for the federal system and the role that states can play in highlighting their progress at the G-20 Platform.

NITI Aayog's Governing Council is the premier body tasked with evolving a shared vision of national priorities and strategies with the active involvement of States and Union Territories.

The Governing Council presents a platform to discuss inter-sectoral, inter-departmental and federal issues. It comprises the Prime Minister of India; Chief Ministers of all the states and union territories with legislature; Lt Governors of other UTs; Ex-Officio Members; Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog; Full-Time Members, NITI Aayog; and Union Ministers as Special Invitees.

It provides one of the most important forum for deliberations between the Centre and States and identifying key strategies for cohesive action with a whole-of-Government approach.

Story first published: Sunday, August 7, 2022, 8:11 [IST]