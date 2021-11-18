YouTube
    PM Modi to attend the 56th DGP Conference at Police Headquarters in Lucknow on Nov 20-21

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the 56th Conference of Director Generals of Police (DGP) and Inspector Generals of Police (IGP) at Police Headquarters, Lucknow on 20-21 November, 2021.

    
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    The two day Conference will be held in hybrid format. DGP of States/UTs and Heads of Central Armed Police Forces and Central Police Organizations will attend the Conference physically at the venue in Lucknow, while the remaining invitees will participate virtually from 37 different locations at IB/SIB Headquarters. The conference will discuss a wide range of issues including Cyber Crime, Data Governance, Counter Terrrorism challenges, Left Wing Extremism, Emerging Trends in Narcotics trafficking, Prison Reforms among others.

    Since 2014, the Prime Minister has taken a keen interest in the DGP conference. Unlike the symbolic presence earlier, he makes it a point to attend all sessions of the conference and encourages free and informal discussions that provide an opportunity to top police officials to directly brief the Prime Minister on key policing and internal security issues affecting the country.

    As per the vision of the Prime Minister, since 2014, the annual conferences, which used to be customarily organised in Delhi, have been organised outside Delhi with an exception of the year 2020 when the conference was held virtually. The conference has been organised at Guwahati in 2014; Dhordo, Rann of Kutch in 2015; National Police Academy, Hyderabad in 2016; BSF Academy, Tekanpur in 2017; Kevadiya in 2018; and IISER, Pune in 2019.

    Story first published: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 16:03 [IST]
    X