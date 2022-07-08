With a confluence of two events under one roof, India to host over 50 political, economic leaders

Watch: PM Modi interacts with school children in Varanasi, encourages them as they perform

PM Modi to attend first 'Arun Jaitley Memorial Lecture' in Delhi's Vigyan Bhavan today

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, July 08: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak at the first 'Arun Jaitley Memorial Lecture' on Friday at around 6:30 pm at Vigyan Bhavan in the national capital. He will also address the gathering during the event.

The keynote address at the first AJML will be delivered by Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Senior Minister, Government of Singapore, on 'Growth through Inclusivity, Inclusivity through Growth'.

The event will see a panel discussion involving OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann and Arvind Panagariya, a professor at the Columbia University.

The PMO said the Ministry of Finance has organised the lecture in recognition of Jaitley's invaluable contribution to the nation.

A leading BJP functionary, Jaitley was the finance minister in the first Modi government. He was also a close associate of the prime minister. He died in 2019 at the age of 66.

During the event, Modi will also interact with delegates participating in the Kautilya Economic Conclave (KEC), a three-day event being organised from July 8 to 10.

The economists Modi will meet include Anne Krueger of the John Hopkins University, Nicholas Stern of the London School of Economics, Robert Lawrence of the Harvard Kennedy School, John Lipsky, former acting managing director, IMF and Junaid Ahmed, World Bank country director for India among others.

Know all about Narendra Modi

KEC is being organised by the Institute of Economic Growth with support from the Ministry of Finance, it said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, July 8, 2022, 8:07 [IST]