PM Modi to address webinar on ‘Financing for growth and aspirational economy’ on March 8

New Delhi, Mar 06: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a special address during the inaugural session of a webinar by the Ministry of Finance titled 'Financing for growth and aspirational economy' on March 8.

In order to facilitate efficient and speedy implementation of Budget announcements, the Government of India is holding a series of webinars across various key sectors. The objective is to brainstorm with experts from the public and private sectors, academia and industry and identify strategies on how best to move forward towards implementation of various issues under different sectors.

As part of this series, Post Budget Webinar with title 'Financing for growth and aspirational economy' is being organised by Ministry of Finance, Government of India, on Tuesday, 8th March, 2022.

In participation at the highest level, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will deliver a special address during the inaugural session. The webinar involves participation from 16 Ministries, NITI Aayog, Capacity Building Commission and State Governments. It will also include participation from regulators like RBI, SEBI, IFSCA, IRDAI, NABARD, GIFT City, Industry associations and subject Matter Experts/ Investor community.

The webinar will have five breakaway sessions on following themes:

a) Financing of Infrastructure

b) Financing Sectors with High employment potential

c) Creating Enablers of Infrastructure

d) Navigating the digital opportunity for Banking and Finance

e) Climate and Sustainable Finance & Financing for Sunrise Sectors

Through the webinar, the Ministry of Finance seeks to get valuable inputs on ways to accelerate the pace and achieve the agenda of the themes. By leveraging stakeholders' expertise and experience, an action plan for effective implementation of growth reforms will be catalyzed.

Story first published: Sunday, March 6, 2022, 23:13 [IST]