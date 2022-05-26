PM Modi to address Post-Graduation Programme of 2022 at Indian School of Business in Hyderabad today

New Delhi, May 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Hyderabad today. He will reach Hyderabad in the afternoon and take part in the 20th annual celebrations of the Indian School of Business (ISB) at Gachibowli.

The Prime Minister will attend the Graduation Ceremony of the Post-Graduation Programme of 2022 and address the students of both Hyderabad and Mohali campuses. Our Correspondent says elaborate security arrangements are being made for the Prime Minister's visit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also lay the foundation stone for eleven major infrastructure projects and dedicate five completed infrastructure projects to the nation at a function in Chennai in the evening tomorrow. The total cost of the projects is worth 31,500-crore rupees.

The completed projects include railway lines, natural gas pipeline and housing for the urban poor, and the new projects involve major road infrastructure and upgradation of railway stations. Our correspondent says, multi-tier security has been put in place in and around the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai where the Prime Minister is scheduled to attend the function.

