PM Modi to address One Ocean Summit in France today through a video message

New Delhi, Feb 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the high-level segment of One Ocean Summit at around 2:30 PM today through a video message.

The Summit will also be addressed by several Heads of States and Governments including Germany, United Kingdom, South Korea, Japan and Canada among others.

One Ocean Summit is being organised by France from 9th to 11th February in Brest, in cooperation with the United Nations and the World Bank.

The objective of the Summit is to mobilise the international community to take tangible action towards preserving and supporting healthy and sustainable ocean ecosystems.

Story first published: Friday, February 11, 2022, 10:41 [IST]