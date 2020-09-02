PM Modi to address leadership summit of US-India Strategic And Partnership Forum

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 02: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address at the third leadership summit of the US India Strategic and Partnership Forum on Thursday.

The special keynote address would be on US-India, Navigating New Challenges. "We are honored that Prime Minister Modi has taken time to address USISPF annual event. It signifies importance of US-India relations in the current challenging environment," USISPF president Mukesh Aghi said.

He also said that it is a win-win partnership mutually dependent geo-politically, trade, culturally, diplomatically and scientifically.

Aggressive and assertive China provides further opportunity for both nations to collaborate and ensure international rule of law prevails.

US Vice President Mike Pence had a fire side on Monday, the first day of the week-long summit titled "US-India Week: Navigating New Challenges".

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also participated in the discussion on Monday. Minister of Railways and Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal also addressed the summit on Tuesday.

Being attended by top corporate leaders, government officials and leaders, the summit highlights areas of bilateral cooperation: trade and investment; strategic energy ties; India's position in global supply chains, collaboration in fintech, healthcare, and technology.