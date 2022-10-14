PM Modi to address inaugural session of All India Conference of Law Minister, Secretaries tomorrow
New Delhi, Oct 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the inaugural session of All India Conference of Law Minister and Law Secretaries on Saturday at 10:30 am via video conference.
The conference is a common platform for the policy makers to deliberate on issues relating to the Indian Legal and Judicial system.
The States and UTs will be given an opportunity to share their best practices, exchange new ideas, and improve their mutual cooperation through this conference.
Law ministers and secretaries will deliberate on topics like alternative dispute resolution mechanisms such as arbitration and mediation for quick and affordable justice; upgrading overall legal infrastructure; removing obsolete laws; improving access to justice; reducing pendency of cases and ensuring speedy disposal; bringing uniformity in proposals relating to state bills for better center-state coordination; strengthening of State Legal Systems, among others.
The two-day All India Conference of Law Minister and Law Secretaries is being hosted by the Ministry of Law & Justice at Ekta Nagar, Gujarat.
