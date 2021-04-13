Coronavirus: Sonia Gandhi requests PM Modi to allow emergency use of more COVID-19 vaccines

PM Modi to address Association of Indian Universities’ 95th Annual Meet

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Association of Indian Universities' 95th Annual Meet and National Seminar of Vice-Chancellors on 14th April 2021 at 11 AM through video conferencing. He will also launch four books related to Dr BR Ambedkar, authored by Shri Kishor Makwana. Governor and Chief Minister of Gujarat and Union Education Minister will also be present. The event is being hosted by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Open University, Ahmedabad.

About the AIU Meet and National Seminar of Vice-Chancellors

Association of Indian Universities (AIU), a premier apex body of higher education in the country, is conducting its 95th Annual Meet this year on 14th-15th April 2021. The Meet is an occasion for AIU to showcase its past year's achievements, present its financial statement and delineate the scheme of activities for the forthcoming year. It is also a platform to inform the members about the recommendations of Zonal Vice-Chancellors Meets and other discussions conducted throughout the year.

The Meet will also commemorate and celebrate the 96th Foundation day of AIU, established in 1925 under the patronage of stalwarts like Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee.

A National Seminar of Vice-Chancellors on the theme 'Implementing National Educational Policy-2020 to Transform Higher Education in India' is also being organised during the Meet. It aims to work out implementation strategies for the recently launched National Education Policy- 2020 with a clear-cut action plan on effectively implementing the policy in the interest of its primary stakeholders, the students.

About books to be released

The Prime Minister will also release the following four books based on Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar's life, written by Kishor Makwana:

Dr. Ambedkar Jivan Darshan,

Dr. Ambedkar Vyakti Darshan,

Dr Ambedkar Rashtra Darshan, and

Dr. Ambedkar Aayam Darshan