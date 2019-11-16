PM Modi should lay foundation stone for Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Ramdev at Udupi

Udupi, Nov 16: Baba Ramdev, the Yoga guru visited Udupi, Karnataka on Friday. He received a warm welcome at Kalsanka Junction in Udupi and was taken in a grand traditional procession to Sri Krishna Math. Baba Ramdev is known for his work in ayurveda, business, politics and agriculture.

Ramdev is on a five day visit to Yoga camp from Novemeber 16 to 20 in Udupi.

While addressing the media here the Yoga guru said, "Yoga will help us to prevent and cure many diseases like heart diseases, diabetes and cancer."

Ramdev also added that if we are spending lot of money on war, then why not on yoga?

Regarding weight loss he said that by practicing Yoga a person can reduce 3-5 kg in just 5 days.

He belives, Yoga can bring down obesity and improve immunity power in human body.

He gave many health advices, as he said that youths can be kept away from bad habits like alcohol and drug addiction. Yoga will help to get better concentration at work.

Amidst this he was also seen speaking about the Ayodhya verdict, he said that Ayodhya temple will be constructed in magnificent manner. As for all it will be just like Mecca for Muslims and Golden Temple for Sikhs. He also praised Pejawar Swamiji for his important role in the Ayodhya movement.

Besides this, he also praise Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said that if PM Modi lays the foundation stone for Rama Mandir, it would be very meaningful.

He delivered a message peace saying that the Ayodhya verdict should create harmony among people.

Udupi is the land of Lord Krishna and a place where Madhwacharya was born, who preached the society about Athma, Paramathma and Prakriti.

At this 5 day Yoga event, there will be special session for women and children on November 18 at 4 pm.