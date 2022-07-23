YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    PM Modi pays tributes to freedom fighters Tilak and Azad on their birth anniversaries

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to freedom fighters Chandra Shekhar Azad and Bal Gangadhar Tilak on their birth anniversaries, saying they epitomised courage and patriotism.

    "One of the everlasting legacies of Lokmanya Tilak is the large scale Ganesh Utsavs, which ignited a spirit of cultural consciousness among the people. During one of my Mumbai visits, I visited the Lokmanya Seva Sangh, which has a close association with Lokmanya Tilak," Modi tweeted, posting pictures of his visit.

    PM Modi pays tributes to freedom fighters Tilak and Azad on their birth anniversaries

    "I bow to two greats sons of Maa Bharti, Lokmanya Tilak and Chandra Shekhar Azad on their birth anniversary. These two stalwarts epitomise courage and patriotism (sic)," he said.

    The prime minister also shared clips from one of his 'Mann ki Baat' episodes in which he paid tributes to the two freedom fighters. Born in Uttar Pradesh in 1906, Azad ran a revolutionary network and had pledged to never get caught by the British.

    PM Modi hosts farewell dinner for outgoing President Ram Nath KovindPM Modi hosts farewell dinner for outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind

    He took his own life during an encounter with the police in 1931, staying true to his resolve to remain 'azad' (free). Tilak, born in 1856, was among the first leaders with a pan-India appeal to have emerged in the freedom movement.

    Comments

    More NARENDRA MODI News  

    Read more about:

    narendra modi tributes birth anniversary freedom fighters

    Story first published: Saturday, July 23, 2022, 10:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 23, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X