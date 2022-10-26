PM Modi pays tribute to Shree Vijay Vallabh Surishwer Ji Maharaj on his jayanti

New Delhi, Oct 26: The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi addressed the gathering on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Shri Vijay Vallabh Surishwar Ji via video message today.

Prime Minister has said that the message of swadeshi and self-reliance is extremely relevant in the Azadi ka Amritkaal. He said, this is the mantra of progress for self-reliant India.

Modi added that from Acharya Vijay Vallabh Surishwar Ji to the present Gachhadhipati Acharya Shri Nityanand Surishwar Ji, this path has been reinforced and we have to strengthen it further.

The Prime Minister highlighted that the rich tradition of social welfare, human service, education and public consciousness that the Acharyas have developed in the past should continue to expand.

He mentioned that in the Azadi Ka Amrit kaal, we are moving towards the making of a developed India and for this, the country has taken five pledges and the role of saints is leading the way in accomplishing the 'Paanch Pran'.

In his address, the Prime Minister underlined that the guidance of saints is always important in empowering civic duties. He stressed the role of Acharyas in campaigning for 'Vocal For Local' and remarked that it will be a great service to the nation from their end.

Prime Minister Modi said, it is a coincidence that today the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Acharya Ji are being completed, and after a few days we are going to celebrate Sardar Patel's birth anniversary, National Unity Day.

The Prime Minister highlighted that the 'Statue of Peace' is one of the largest statues of saints and the 'Statue of Unity' is the tallest statue in the world. He mentioned that these are not just tall statues, but they are also the greatest symbol of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.

Remarking on the present geopolitical scenario in the world, the Prime Minister said, today the world is experiencing the crisis of war, terror and violence, and looking for inspiration and encouragement to break out of this vicious circle.

Modi highlighted that in such a situation, it is the ancient traditions and philosophy coupled with the power of today's India that is turning out to be a big hope for the world. He further added that the path shown by Acharya Shri Vijay Vallabh Surishwar and the teachings of Jain gurus is the solution to these global crises.

Modi underlined that a commemorative postage stamp and coin dedicated to Acharya Shri Vijay Vallabh Surishwar Ji has been released today with the objective of connecting the masses to spiritual consciousness.