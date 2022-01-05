YouTube
    PM Modi, new German chancellor Sholz hopeful of new cooperation initiatives in climate action, green energy

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke on phone with the Federal Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz and congratulated him on assuming office.

    PM Modi, new German chancellor Sholz hopeful of new cooperation initiatives in climate action, green energy

    PM Modi expressed his appreciation for the immense contribution of former Chancellor H.E. Angela Merkel in strengthening the India-Germany Strategic Partnership, and looked forward to continuing this positive momentum under the leadership of H.E. Sholz, PMO said.

    The two leaders agreed that there was significant synergy in the governance priorities announced by the new German Government and India's own economic vision. They reviewed the potential of ongoing cooperation initiatives, including for promoting investment and trade links.

    "They agreed on the potential for further diversifying cooperation and exchanges in new areas. In particular, they expressed the hope to commence new cooperation initiatives in the areas of Climate Action and Green Energy, to enable both countries to achieve their respective climate commitments," the statement from the PMO said.

    Prime Minister conveyed his good wishes for the New Year to Sholz and to the German people, and looked forward to meeting him soon for the next meeting of the bilateral Inter-Governmental Consultations.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 5, 2022, 22:03 [IST]
    X