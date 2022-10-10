PM Modi mourns Mulayam Singh Yadav's death; remembers him as 'key soldier of democracy'

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Oct 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled the death of veteran politician and Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and remembered him as a "key solider of democracy during the Emergency."

In a tweet, he said, "Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji distinguished himself in UP and national politics. He was a key soldier for democracy during the Emergency. As Defence Minister, he worked for a stronger India. His Parliamentary interventions were insightful and emphasised on furthering national interest."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh recalled his meeting with Yadav and said, "Despite being hostile in politics, Mulayam Singh ji had the best relations. Whenever he met him, he would talk about many subjects with a very open mind. Interactions with him on many occasions will always be fresh in my memory. My condolences to his family and supporters in this hour of grief."

Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji was a remarkable personality. He was widely admired as a humble and grounded leader who was sensitive to people’s problems. He served people diligently and devoted his life towards popularising the ideals of Loknayak JP and Dr. Lohia. pic.twitter.com/kFtDHP40q9 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 10, 2022

The Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away on Monday at the age of 82. He was under treatment at Gurugram's Medanta hospital since last week.

Mulayam Singh Yadav was the founder-patron of the Samajwadi Party. He served for three non-consecutive terms as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, and also served as the Minister of Defence.

A long-time parliamentarian, he is currently the Member of Parliament, representing the constituency of Mainpuri in the Lok Sabha, and has also earlier served as the Member of Parliament from Azamgarh and Sambhal constituencies.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the death marked the end of a major pillar of socialism and a struggling era.

"The demise of former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav ji is extremely sad. His death marked the end of a major pillar of socialism and a struggling era. I pray to God for the peace of the departed soul and express my condolences to the bereaved family and supporters," the UP CM said.

The Uttar Pradesh government has also announced three-day state mourning on the demise of veteran politician Mulayam Singh Yadav. His last rites will be performed with full state honours, the CM said.

As per SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, the final rites will be performed at Saifai, his ancestral village in Uttar Pradesh.