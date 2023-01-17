PM Modi meets Yediyurappa, but will the Karnataka strongman return as BJP’s CM candidate

India

While it is important that the BJP safeguards its Lingayat vote bank in Karnataka, it is also important to break into the Vokkaliga votes if the party wants to have a pan-state presence

New Delhi, Jan 17: The meeting of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and former Karnataka Chief Minister, B S Yediyurappa has promoted the leadership talk in Karnataka which will be going to polls this year.

On the sidelines of the ongoing BJP national executive, Yediyurappa met with PM Modi for 15 minutes.

The meeting is important since Yediyurappa is still the BJP's tallest leader in Karnataka. An upset Yediyurappa could do more harm for the party than good and hence taking him onboard for all major decisions is an important one for the party, especially in an election year. The BJP also has in mind that Yediyurappa can play a key role in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as well. The party did exceptionally well in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

For the BJP to perform well in Karnataka, it would need the popularity and experience of Yediyurappa. Moreover he is very popular among the Lingayats who comprise among 17 per cent of the population in Karnataka. The support of the Lingayats is important in the northern region.

A source tells OneIndia that the BJP is unlikely to bring back Yediyurappa as the Chief Ministerial face during the election campaign. However the party will not sideline him and will take his suggestions into account whenever it comes to something very important. Bringing him back the CM face would set a bad precedence and it will not be good for the future of the party in the state, which is in desperate need for another tall leader.

After Yediyurappa stepped down as CM, he was made part of the BJP parliamentary board, the party's highest decision making body. This was also aimed at keeping the strongman from Karnataka happy and aimed at ensuring that there is no growing anger amongst the Lingayat community. It also came at a time when Yediyurappa was seen drifting away from the party. Since then he has made many attempts to get his son, B Y Vijayendra a significant post in the party, but the BJP has always cited PM Modi's opposition to dynastic politics, especially when Yediyurappa's son is already a BJP Lok Sabha MP.

On the question of Yediyurappa making a return, the BJP has been very clear that the elections would be fought under Chief Minister, Basavaraj Bommai. The tenure of Bommai have been rocked with controversies and he has not exactly had a smooth ride. The opposition has charged him with corruption allegations and even launched the PayCM campaign.

While Yediyurappa's presence is very crucial for the party to protect its Lingayat vote bank, it is also important for the party to expand its base among the Vokkaligas another very powerful community in Karnataka. Union Home Minister Amit Shah who has assigned the Karnataka unit with Mission 136, which is winning 136 of the 224 seats had made it clear for the party to win big, it has to do well in the Old Mysuru Region, which is dominated by the Vokkaligas.

