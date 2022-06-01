YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Web-Stories IPL Winners List
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM meets women boxers who won medals at World Championship

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jun 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met India's newest boxing world champion Nikhat Zareen and her teammates Manisha Moun and Parveen Hooda, who recently won bronze medals in the Istanbul event.

    PM Modi meets boxers Nikhat Zareen, Manisha Moun and Parveen Hooda
    PM meets women boxers who won medals at World Championship

    Nikhat bagged the coveted gold in flyweight (52kg) division, Manisha and debutant Parveen earned podium finishes in the 57kg and 63kg categories respectively.

    "An honour to meet our Hon'ble PM @narendramodi sir. Thank you sir," Nikhat tweeted after the meeting along with a picture with Modi. Manisha tweeted, "An absolute honour meeting our Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji. Thank you for your wishes and support."

    The boxer from Nizamabad in Telangana emerged victorious with a 5-0 victory in the final. She thrashed Thailand's Jitpong Jutamas without breaking a sweat in the 52kg final 30-27, 29-28, 29-28, 30-27 and 29-28. Manisha (57kg) and Parveen (63kg) won bronze medals and the Indian contingent concluded its campaign with three medals at the world's biggest boxing event, which witnessed exciting competition between 310 boxers from 73 countries.

    Comments

    More NARENDRA MODI News  

    Read more about:

    narendra modi

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X