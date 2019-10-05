PM Modi meets Sheikh Hasina; discusses defence, trade, connectivity

  • search
    New Delhi, Oct 05: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurated three projects and signed seven agreements after holding talks in New Delhi on Saturday.

    Sheikh Hasina meets Narendra Modi
    Sheikh Hasina meets Narendra Modi

    The leaders discussed on how to further deepen ties between India and Bangladesh and on a range of diverse areas including defence and security, trade and connectivity.

    According to reports, the talks mainly focussed on cooperation between the two countries. Both sides expressed that they want to boost ties in areas defence, trade and connectivity.

    Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at a reception hosted by Bangladesh's envoy to India, Syed Muazzem Ali, said that she doesn't see a problem with the exercise. "I had a talk with PM Modi. Everything is okay," she was quoted as saying.

    The two leaders had met in New York last week at the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

