Don't mock, learn from their mistakes: PM Modi to party workers on parties on decline

Reach out to deprived and weaker sections among minorities as well: Modi to BJP workers

PM Modi meets family of freedom fighter Pasala Krishna Murthy, touches feet of his 90-year-old daughter

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, July 04: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met the family members of Pasala Krishna Murthy, a prominent freedom fighter from Andhra Pradesh.

The Prime Minister met the eminent freedom fighter's daughter, Pasala Krishna Bharathi. The 90-year-old Bharathi, on a wheelchair, blessed PM Modi who also met her sister and niece.

Born on 26 January 1900, in West Vipparru village in the Tadepalligudem taluka of the West Godavari district, Pasala Krishna Murthy joined the Congress party along with his wife in 1921.

When Gandhi visited the Ananda Niketan Aashram in Chagallu in 1929, the Krishnamurthy couple, who had a daughter at the time, gave gold to the Khaddar fund. He took part in the Salt Satyagraha movement and on 6 October 1930 he was sentenced to one-year imprisonment at the Rajahmundry and Vellore prisons. He was released on 13 March 1931 as a result of the Gandhi-Irwin pact.

Pasala Krishna Murthy picketed a foreign cloth shop during the Civil Disobedience Movement in Tadepalligudem market and hoisted the national flag on the Bhimavaram sub-collectors office on 26 June 1932.

As a result, he was arrested and on 27 June 1932 was sentenced to one year imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 400/- failing which the jail term was to be further extended 12 weeks. He fought for the spread of khadi and the upliftment of Harijans. Krishnamurthy and his wife, Anjalakshmi, constructed a hospital in West Vipparru that benefited many people. Krishnamurthy assisted numerous people not just via his property but also through begging.

Following independence, he served as President of the Tadepalligudem Taluka Independent Fighters Association. He declined the government of India's Freedom Fighters' pension. He offered two acres of land in West Vipparru for houses for the Harijans.

To commemorate his contributions, the Tadepalligudem municipality erected the Pasala Krishnamurthy Memorial Elementary School. He died on 20 September 1978.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi unveiled the 30-feet tall bronze statue of freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju at a special program on his 125th birth anniversary celebrations in Andhra Pradesh's Bhimavaram.