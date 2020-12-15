Farmers being misled by those who were once in favour of farm reforms: PM Modi

PM Modi lays foundation stone for development projects in Kutch

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a one-day visit to Kutch, Gujarat on Tuesday during which, he laid the foundations stones for several projects and interact with farmers and artisans from the tent city of Dhordo in the district.

The projects include a desalination plant, a hybrid renewable energy park and a fully automated milk processing and packing plant, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said that Kutch has taken a big step towards new age technology and new age economy.

Amid protests over agri laws, PM Modi to meet farmers in Kutch

"People of Kutch turned disappointment into hope...Even a big earthquake couldn't shatter the morale of Kutch residents. Everyone stood-up again after the quake and now look where have they taken Kutch," PM Modi said.

According to the PMO, the hybrid renewable energy park near Vighakot village in Kutch will be the country's largest such park and will lead to the generation of renewable energy to the tune of 30 GW.

Spread over 72,600 hectares of land, the park will have a dedicated hybrid park zone for wind and solar energy storage as well as an exclusive zone for wind park activities.