PM Modi in Gujarat today, to lay foundation stone for GCTM in presence of WHO chief

PM Modi lays foundation stone of multiple development projects at Banas Dairy Sankul

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Apr 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a three-day visit to Gujarat, inaugurated Banas Diary's new complex and potato processing plant at Diyodar in Banaskantha district on Tuesday.

Speaking at the occasion, PM Modi said that the development initiatives at Banas Dairy will empower farmers and boost the rural economy. "We can experience here how cooperative movement can give strength to the Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaign," he stated.

He will also lay the foundation stone of WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM) in Jamnagar.

On this occasion, Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth and Director-General of World Health Organization Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus will also be present.

GCTM will be the first and only global outpost centre for traditional medicine across the world. It will emerge as an international hub of global wellness.

Modi will also dedicate the Banas Community Radio Station to the nation. This Community Radio Station has been established to provide farmers key scientific information related to agriculture and animal husbandry. It is expected that the radio station will connect with over five lakh farmers of about one thousand 700 villages.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister will inaugurate the Global AYUSH Investment and Innovation Summit at Gandhinagar. The Summit will help uncover investment potential and give a fillip to innovation, research and development, start-up ecosystem and the wellness industry. Modi will also attend the Adijati Maha Sammelan in Dahod, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects worth around 22 thousand crore rupees. The Sammelan is expected to witness participation of over two lakh people.