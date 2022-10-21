PM Modi keeps his promise to Chamba women; wears hand-made ‘Chola Dora’

'Is this the respect for women?': Mallikarjun Kharge asks PM Modi over release of Bilkis case convict

oi-Prakash KL

Dehradun, Oct 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has kept his promise to Chamba women. During his visit to Kedarnath temple on Friday, the Indian Prime Minister was wearing Chola Dora, a handmade traditional dress, as he had promised.

The said dress made by Chamba women was gifted to PM during his recent visit to Himachal Pradesh. After getting the hand-made work, the PM had promised to wear it during his next visit.

PM Modi visited the Kedarnath temple first and offered prayers around 8.30 am today.

He will also the foundation stone of the Kedarnath Ropeway Project.

#WATCH | Kedarnath, Uttarakhand: PM Modi had a free-wheeling interaction with shramjeevis working on development projects. He asked them about their native states, benefits of govt welfare schemes & also enquired about their Covid vaccination status pic.twitter.com/ZIahwdfsDJ — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2022

The ropeway in Kedarnath will be around 9.7 Km long and will connect Gaurikund to Kedarnath, reducing the travel time between the two places from 6-7 hours at present, to only about 30 minutes. The Hemkund ropeway will connect Govindghat to Hemkund Sahib. It will be around 12.4 Km long and will reduce the travel time from more than a day to only about 45 mins. This ropeway will also connect Ghangaria, which is the gateway to Valley of Flowers National Park.

Watch: PM Narendra Modi offers prayers at Kedarnath Dham

During his two-and-a-half-hour program, he will also visit the Samadhi Sthal of Adi Guru Shankaracharya. The prime minister will also review the progress of development works along Mandakini Asthapath and Saraswati Asthapath there.

After this, he will reach Badrinath Dham and after visiting the temple and offering prayers, will review the progress of the development works along the riverfront.

Uttarakhand | Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviews the progress of development works along Mandakini Asthapath and Saraswati Asthapath in Kedarnath during his visit pic.twitter.com/1jHP1eLAN4 — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2022

Later in the afternoon, he will lay the foundation stone of road and ropeway projects and address the people at Mana village near Badrinath. Thereafter, he will review the progress of the beautification works of the Arrival Plaza and the lakes.

The Prime Minister will spend Friday night in Badrinath.

Story first published: Friday, October 21, 2022, 11:30 [IST]