PM Modi, Ivanka Trump attend dinner gala at iconic Taj Falaknuma in Hyderabad

The iconic Falaknuma Palace of the erstwhile Nizams of Hyderabad on Tuesday witnessed one of the most spectacular banquet dinners for a special guest - Ivanka Trump.

Famous for its huge Nizam-era table which can seat 101 guests at a time, the palace-turned-plush hotel is one the key landmarks of the city.

The dinner hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on behalf of the Government of India in honour of Ivanka was attended by more than 1,200 delegates from 150 countries, besides the who's who of India's big business houses.

A separate dinner was arranged for around 1,500 delegates of the GES on the lawns of the palace.

The five-course menu was being readied for the guest by the hotel's team of culinary experts, led by executive chef Sajesh Nair.

The menu included delicacies such as gosht shikampuri kebab, kubani ke malai kofta, murg pista ka salan, sitaphal kulfi along with soup, appetisers and dessert, among other things.

The Prime Minister presented Ivanka with a wooden box of Sadeli craft. This is a highly skilled craft technique, native to Surat, of fabricating geometric patterns in wood. It was traditionally used for decorating doors, windows and furniture.

US President Donald Trump's daughter and presidential adviser is in India for the ongoing Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) 2017.

Dignitaries and other VIPs, including external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Telangana governor ESL Narasimhan, chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, industrialists Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata were also present.

OneIndia News (with agency inputs)