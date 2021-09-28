PM Modi interacts with five farmers who use innovative methods

A matter of immense pride says PM Modi on BJP getting first RS seat from Puducherry

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Sep 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday interacted with five farmers from states including Jammu & Kashmir and Goa, who shared with him how using innovative farm methods helped them gain profits.

He was speaking to them through video-conference during the launch of 35 crop varieties with special traits.

In his interaction with Zaitoon Begum of Ganderbal (Jammu & Kashmir), Modi asked about her journey of learning innovative agricultural practices and how she trained other farmers and how she is working for the education of girls in the Valley.

He also mentioned that even in sports, girls from J&K are doing well.

The Prime Minister stressed that the needs of farmers with small holdings are the government''s priority and that they are getting all the benefits directly.

In all he spoke to five farmers one-by-one.

Talking to Kulwant Singh, a farmer and seed producer from Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh), Modi asked him how he was able to produce a diverse variety of seeds.

The Prime Minister praised Singh for processing his crops and doing value-additions.

Modi said the government is making efforts to get good prices for farmers with many initiatives like access to the market, good quality seeds, and soil health cards.

The Prime Minister also spoke to Darshana Pedenkar from Bardez (Goa). She cultivates diverse crops and rears various livestock. He asked her about the value-addition made to coconut.

While speaking to Thoiba Singh from Manipur, Modi complimented him for taking up farming after a life in the armed forces. He lauded the farmer for his diversified activities such as agriculture, fishery and other allied sectors. The Prime Minister praised him as an example of ''Jai Jawan-Jai Kisan-Jai Vigyaan''.

The Prime Minister enquired from Suresh Rana, Udham Singh Nagar (Uttarakhand) about how he started corn cultivation. He complimented the farmers of Uttarakhand for using Farmer Producer Organisations efficiently and said that when farmers work collectively they benefit a great deal.

The government is trying to make every resource and infrastructure available to farmers, Modi added.

He said the government is focusing on giving maximum benefits to small and marginal farmers.

The central government is giving importance to even small requirements of marginal farmers, he added.

During the interaction, he also said the government is providing direct benefits to farmers without involving any middlemen.

Further, the Prime Minister highlighted that the Centre in the last few years has taken various measures for the growth of the agriculture sector. These include soil health cards, availability of quality seeds and fertilizers, improving irrigation facilities and promotion of organic farming.

He said the central government is purchasing record wheat and paddy crops at the minimum support price (MSP).

Story first published: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 19:19 [IST]