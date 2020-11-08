PM Modi inaugurates Ro-Pax terminal at Hazira, flag off Ro-Pax ferry service

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Ahmedabad, Nov 08: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated a Ro-Pax ferry service between Hazira near Surat and Ghogha in Bhavnagar district.

''The name of Ministry of Shipping is being changed to Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways,'' Modi said.

Next generation transport and infrastructure for Gujarat. #ConnectingIndia https://t.co/LHMx0IwOdK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 8, 2020

The service will reduce the 375-km road distance between Bhavnagar and Surat to 90-km by sea route, Modi said while flagging off the service via video conferencing. It will save time and fuel and boost eco and religious tourism in the Saurashtra region of the state, a release issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) earlier said.

Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji will virtually inaugurate Ro-Pax terminal at Hazira and flag off Ro-Pax ferry service between Hazira and Ghogha.



Sharing glimpses... pic.twitter.com/pIu25sBInH — Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) November 7, 2020

The three-deck Ro-Pax Ferry Vessel 'Voyage Symphony' connecting Hazira in Surat district of south Gujarat and Ghogha in Saurashtra's Bhavnagar has a load capacity of 30 trucks, 100 passenger cars, and 500 passengers plus 34 crew and hospitality staff, it said.

The Ro-Pax terminal has wide ranging facilities, including an administrative office building, a parking area, a sub-station, and a water tower.

The ferry service will reduce the distance between Ghogha and Hazira from 370 km to 90 km and the cargo travel time from 10-12 hours to about four hours, the release said.

The ferry will make three trips daily, it said, adding that 5 lakh passengers will be transported annually besides 80,000 passenger vehicles, 50,000 two-wheelers and 30,000 trucks.

The service will boost eco-tourism and religious tourism in Gujarat, especially in Porbandar, Somnath, Dwarka and Palitana, and with enhanced connectivity, inflow of tourists in the famous Asiatic lion wildlife sanctuary at Gir will also grow, the release said.