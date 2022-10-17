PM Modi inaugurates PM Kisan Samman Sammelan 2022

DBUs will further financial inclusion, take banks to doorsteps of poor: PM Modi

New Delhi, Oct 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the "PM Kisan Samman Sammelan 2022" in New Delhi.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said "there's a major transformation in the production technology and quality of fertilizers. This will boost the production of agri-products and address all crop-related problems. India will soon emerge as a hub for efficient production of agri-products globally."

"We are giving importance to drip irrigation and use of sprinklers to conserve water and maintain soil health. We have also given utter importance to natural farming which has led to a multi-fold increase in production," PM Modi said.

"We spend most buying edible oil, fertiliser and crude oil from other countries. Whenever there's any crisis in foreign countries, it affects us too. First covid came, then war (Russia-Ukraine) began.Those countries from which we fulfill most of our needs are indulged in war," the prime minister said.

Nearly 14,000 farmers and 1500 Agri Startups from across the country are attending in the event while over one crore farmers from various institutions are participating virtually.

PM Modi also released the 12th instalment amount of Rs. 16,000 Crores to farmers under the PM-KISAN flagship scheme of the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare.

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), a flagship scheme of Government of India, is an outcome of the continued commitment of Prime Minister of India, Sri Narendra Modi to initiate policy actions and implement public programs for an inclusive and productive agricultural sector.

Under the scheme, eligible farmer families are provided a benefit of Rs. 6000/- per year in three equal instalments of Rs. 2000/- each, every four months. The benefit is transferred directly to the bank accounts of eligible beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer mode, using modern digital technology.

So far, eligible farmer families have received benefit of more than Rs. 2 lakh crore under PM-KISAN through 11 instalments. Of this, Rs 1.6 lakh Crore has been transferred during the COVID pandemic period.

