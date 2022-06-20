PM Modi in Karnataka today, to lay foundation stone of key projects worth Rs 27,000 crore

In a close contest between Siddaramaiah and Yeddyurappa why Modi is the X factor

Bengaluru, Jun 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to Karnataka during which he will be participating at various events in Bengaluru and Mysuru.

Laying the foundation stone for Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project, inauguration of Dr B R Ambedkar School of Economics (BASE), participating in the Yoga Day event and visit to Chamundi hills and Suttur Mutt, a prominent Lingayat seminary, are among the key highlights of his upcoming visit.

PM Modi will be landing in Bengaluru's Yelahanka Airforce Station at 11.55 am on June 20 and from there he will take a chopper to Air Force Command and further proceed to the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), where he will be attending two events.

At IISc, Modi will be inaugurating the Brain Cell Development Centre, for which IT major Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan and family have donated Rs 450 crore. Also, the Prime Minister will be laying foundation for a 850-bed research hospital which is being setup by IT company Mindtree.

After IISC, the PM will be heading to Kommaghatta to lay the foundation stone for Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project and inauguration or foundation stone for railway, road projects, and multi-modal logistic parks.

Prime Minister will subsequently be heading to Dr B R Ambedkar School of Economics (BASE), where he will unveil the statue of Ambedkar and inaugurate BASE, Bommai said, he will be then be traveling to Mysuru to participate in several events.

He will also be visiting Chamundi hills to offer prayers to goddess Chamundeshwari, the reigning deity of Mysuru and its royals, and will also pay a visit to Suttur Mutt, a prominent Lingayat seminary in the state.

On June 21, Modi will be participating in the Yoga Day event at the Palace premises in Mysuru.

Story first published: Monday, June 20, 2022, 9:55 [IST]