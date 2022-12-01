YouTube
    PM Modi holds longest-ever roadshow in Gujarat

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    The Bharatiya Janata Party claims it is the longest roadshow by an Indian political leader.

    Ahmedabad, Dec 01: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a mega roadshow said to be the longest-ever by an Indian leader where polling will be held in the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections.

    The 50-km-long roadshow spanning 16 assembly seats started from Naroda village. A large number of people standing on both sides of the route welcomed Modi and greeted him with flowers during the roadshow that began around 5.20 pm. Standing on a specially-designed vehicle, the prime minister waved back at the crowd.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an election campaign for the Gujarat Assembly elections, in Ahmedabad. Image credit PTI
    The mega roadshow will cover the eastern side of Ahmedabad and ends at the IOC circle in the Chandkheda area on the city's western side, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said in a release.

    The roadshow is scheduled to pass through various parts of the city, including Hirawadi, Hatkeshwar, Maninagar, Danilimda, Jivraj Park, Ghatlodia, Naranpura and Sabarmati. It will cover 13 seats of Ahmedabad city as well as Gandhinagar-South, the release said. It would roughly take 3.5 hours to traverse the route.

    PM Modi likely to make at least 35 stops at the memorials of prominent personalities, including Pandit Dindayal Upadhyay, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on the way.

    PM Modi convoy makes way for ambulance

    PM Modi stopped his convoy to give way to an ambulance during his massive roadshow in Ahmedabad today.

    The convoy, on its way to Gandhinagar from Ahmedabad, stopped in alignment on one side of the road for easy passage of the ambulance.

    It is not the first time that Prime Minister Modi stopped his convoy to facilitate the movement of an ambulance.

    An average 59.24 per cent voter turn-out was recorded in the first phase of elections in 89 seats of Saurashtra and south Gujarat regions was held on Thursday, while the polling in the remaining 93 seats including 16 of Ahmedabad city will take place on December 5.

    X