    PM Modi holds high-level meeting over Ukraine crisis; says safety and evacuation of students top priority

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting last night on the Ukraine issue which lasted for over two hours. During the meeting, the Prime Minister said ensuring safety of Indian students and evacuating them is India's top priority.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    According to reports, it was discussed to further enhance cooperation with neighbouring countries of Ukraine to expedite evacuation. Some Union Ministers may go to neighboring countries of Ukraine to coordinate the evacuations, according to ANI reports.

    The meeting was attended by External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar and Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla among others.

